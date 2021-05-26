Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond and “Shark Tank,” for $8.45 billion. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Watch Now: Related Video.

Related
NFLPosted by
pymnts

FTC Steps In To Review Amazon’s MGM Acquisition

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is stepping in to take a look at Amazon’s proposed acquisition of MGM, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday (June 22). Amazon’s tie-up with MGM would help the eCommerce giant expand its Prime Video streaming unit to better compete against Netflix and Disney, according to WSJ. MGM’s robust library of films and television tops 4,000, including the “James Bond” chronicles and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
TV Showsyibada.com

FTC to review Amazon deal for MGM, source says

Smartphone with Amazon logo is seen in front of displayed MGM logo in this illustration taken, (Photo : REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration) The Federal Trade Commission, whose new chairwoman has been critical of Amazon.com, will review the company's planned purchase of MGM, a source familiar with the matter said. Amazon said in...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Global $1916 Billion Recreation Marketss, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Featuring Major Players - Walt Disney Co; Las Vegas Sands; Universal Studios; MGM Resorts And Merlin Entertainment Group

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recreation Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global recreation market is expected to grow from $1253.24 billion in 2020 to $1425.74 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)...
TV & VideosCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW: Check Out An Explosive New TV Spot For The Marvel Studios Movie (With Plenty Of Red Guardian)

Another new TV spot for Black Widow has been released, and there are awesome, explosive snippets of never-before-seen footage from the highly anticipated Marvel Studios movie. The last time we got to experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen was in July 2019 when Spider-Man: Far From Home was released, and before that it was in April when Avengers: Endgame brought the Infinity Saga to a close. To say that Black Widow is highly anticipated would be an understatement, and this sneak peek is likely to heighten your excitement.
NFLNew York Post

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM faces FTC antitrust probe: report

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM, the movie studio behind the “James Bond” franchise, is facing antitrust heat from the Federal Trade Commission, according to a new report. The FTC’s new chairwoman Lina Khan, a 32-year-old legal prodigy who most recently was a professor at Columbia Law School, has blasted the Seattle-based e-tailing giant’s relentless expansion and alleged monopolistic power as it faces scrutiny from federal lawmakers.
BusinessPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Amazon-MGM to be reviewed by FTC led by tech critic

Amazon.com Inc.’s takeover of movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer will be reviewed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which is now led by one of the most prominent critics of dominant technology companies. The FTC will oversee the antitrust investigation of the deal instead of the Justice Department, according to a person...
ShoppingPosted by
CinemaBlend

2021 Amazon Prime Day Movie And TV Deals: Great Blu-Ray/DVD Collections On Sale

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Even though we live in a day and age where practically every movie and TV show is available on one streaming service or another, there is just something about having a boxset of your favorite film franchise or series on your shelf. If you love those massive collections of everything from the Back to the Future trilogy to Friends, then you have come to the right place because both of those and more are cheaper than ever through Amazon's Prime Day 2021.
BusinessHollywood Reporter

Amazon Studios

Amazon Swoops on Kate Beckinsale Action-Comedy ‘Jolt’. Amazon Studios has nabbed the Kate Beckinsale action-comedy Jolt, from Hysteria director Tanya Wexler, ahead of next week’s Cannes Virtual Market. Also starring Bobby Cannavale, Jai…. Movie News. 1 day ago. By. Sundance ‘Playing With Sharks’ Doc to Open newportFILM Outdoors Series. Sally...
EntertainmentDaily Triplicate

Guest Opinion: The Amazon is Not Enough to Hold James Bond

"Even James Bond Needs Protection" warned John Logan, whose pen helped create the fictional spy's most recent cinematic adventures, in a New York Times guest essay on June 2. Is Bond menaced by Vladimir Putin's Russia reviving the KGB, or perhaps a betrayal by his American sidekick Felix Leiter under orders from the CIA? Or is he finally taking precautions against contracting an STD?
BusinessTVOvermind

James Bond Writer is Worried about The Franchise Now Owned by Amazon

It’s bound to happen that people are going to worry about a franchise when it’s taken over by another corporate entity, much as Amazon took over MGM and many of its properties recently. Given that the James Bond franchise is a part of MGM, Bond writer John Logan is worried that the essence of what makes Bond who he is might be in jeopardy given that huge corporations have been known to tear apart family-oriented franchises like James Bond. He does have a point, even if he sounds a bit paranoid that one of the projects he’s been working on for so long might change in ways that aren’t necessary. After all, when Disney took over Lucasfilm there were plenty of changes to Star Wars that a lot of people didn’t care for, but there are positives that one can see as well. It’s easy to understand what Long is saying, but unfortunately for him, some of what he’s worried about sounds like paranoia. This is just a bit of what Long had to say per GeekTyrant:
Moviesgamerant.com

James Bond Fans Don't Need To Worry So Much About The Amazon Deal

Amazon recently acquired age-old movie studio MGM for a cool $8.45 billion, and much like Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm back in 2012, discussions about the deal have revolved around one asset in particular as opposed to the whole studio. In the case of Lucasfilm, of course, it was Star Wars. In the case of MGM, it’s James Bond. After the coronavirus has delayed the release of 007’s latest adventure for more than a year, his studio has been bought by a company desperate to hold onto its streaming subscribers.
Businessjioforme.com

Does Amazon’s Purchase of MGM Mark the End of Netflix’s Reign?

The ruthless war between the world’s leading video-on-demand companies culminated when Amazon acquired the legendary Hollywood Studios MGM (Metro-Goldwyn Mayer) for a $ 8.45 billion deal. The sale of MGM on May 26 followed more than six months of negotiations. The American studio, known for its roaring lions, was weakened...