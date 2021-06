Superstar Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood have long been one of the most beloved couples in country music. The two country stars recently celebrated their 15th anniversary together and opened up about the secret to their successful relationship while acting as guest hosts on an episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show. They even gave specific marital advice to members of the audience (who were joining remotely over Zoom) in this fun sneak peek of the episode which aired on Friday, May 28.