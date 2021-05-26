Pulitzer Prize-Winning Biographer Kai Bird Shows Former US President Jimmy Carter as a Man Ahead of His Times
“Carter is perhaps our most enigmatic president,” writes Kai Bird in the prologue to The Outlier: The Unfinished Presidency of Jimmy Carter. The book is part of a slate of recent works, including Carter presidential aide Stuart Eizenstat’s President Carter: The White House Years (2018) and journalist and historian Jonathan Alter’s His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life (2020) that have attempted to not only decode Carter but also demonstrate that he was a far more accomplished president than is generally thought.www.popmatters.com