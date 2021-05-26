Cancel
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Biographer Kai Bird Shows Former US President Jimmy Carter as a Man Ahead of His Times

By Zachary J. Lechner, Ph.D.
PopMatters
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Carter is perhaps our most enigmatic president,” writes Kai Bird in the prologue to The Outlier: The Unfinished Presidency of Jimmy Carter. The book is part of a slate of recent works, including Carter presidential aide Stuart Eizenstat’s President Carter: The White House Years (2018) and journalist and historian Jonathan Alter’s His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life (2020) that have attempted to not only decode Carter but also demonstrate that he was a far more accomplished president than is generally thought.

