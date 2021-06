PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that in accordance with the Open Public Meetings Act, N.J.S.A. 10:4-6 et seq., and in consideration of Executive Order No. 103, issued by Governor Murphy on March 9, 2020 declaring a State of Emergency and a Public Health Emergency in the State of New Jersey, the Borough of Manville does hereby notify the public that the Borough of Manville is utilizing a telephone meeting format to conduct meetings of the Mayor and Council in an effort to mitigate the chance of exposure to the COVID-19, as part of the Borough's ongoing effort to slow the rate of transmission and avoid overwhelming our treatment centers.