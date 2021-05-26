Cancel
Smart Eye to acquire Affectiva for US$73.5m

By Simon Warburton
just-auto.com
 18 days ago

Smart Eye is to acquire Affectiva for US$73.5m. The companies are merging to create a transatlantic AI operation that will work in the automotive Interior Sensing, as well as the Media Analytics and Human Factors Research markets. Smart Eye has more than two decades of experience building AI-based eye tracking...

www.just-auto.com
