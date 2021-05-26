Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

If You Live in New England You Need These Awesome Apps

By Sarah Sullivan
Posted by 
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apps can really make your life easier. I almost hate to say that because we are so saturated with technology, sometimes I yearn for the days of actually using my phone to TALK TO SOMEONE, but that doesn't happen these days. Now, your phone is part of your body. Literally, it feels like another arm. We don't leave the house without it.

shark1053.com
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
717
Followers
1K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Apps#Personal Computers#Oceans#Smartphones#Digital Technology#Nh Fish And Game#Department#Awesome#Hand Held Devices#Gluten Free Foods#Talk#Breathing#Boothbay Harbor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesWDEF

TECH BYTE: Apps You Need for Your Summer Road Trip

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Things are gradually getting back to normal, so it’s time to start planning that summer road trip. Some smartphone apps can help you get to your destination. If you’re taking a long road trip, and don’t want to put the miles on your car, the Turo...
Cell Phoneshypebeast.com

Spotify Offers Personalized In-App Experience With New "Only You" Feature

Spotify is celebrating the uniqueness of its more than 365 million users with the new feature, Only You. The global campaign is currently only available for iOS users and includes a selection of in-app experiences that focus on your personal listening habits. Spotify’s Your Audio Birth Chart looks to the stars as your Sun sign features your most-listened to artist over the last six months, your Moon sign features an artist that highlights your “emotional or vulnerable sign” and your Rising sign includes an artist that you recently linked up with. Your Dream Dinner Party allows users to select three artists they’d like to have dinner with and Spotify will create a personalized mix for each of the artist, while Your Artist Pairs demonstrates a user’s varying interests with their unorthodox audio pairings. There’s also Your Song Year, Your Time of Day and Your Genre/Topics, which shows the different musical time periods a user is interested in, the music and podcasts a user listens to during the day and a combination of music and podcast genres respectively.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Everything You Need To Make A Fantastic App In 2021

Ever since the world moved to smart devices in the early 2000s, the app industry has exploded. Nowadays, everyone owns at least a mobile device of some type and the average amount of apps on each device is more than eighty! The app industry is expected to reach the $500 billion mark by 2030, but In such a competitive market where there are so many companies looking to capitalize, there is no easy way to guarantee that your app will be successful. While there are a ton of opportunities for app builders, you need to be willing to invest the necessary time, effort and resources to succeed.
InternetAndroid Central

Which Facebook app or service could you not live without?

Facebook's F8 developer conference is taking place today, and we expect to learn all about the future of the social media giant's many apps, platforms, and initiatives. Following the pandemic-times trend of online events, this year's F8 will be a virtual conference (Facebook canceled last year's for health and safety concerns).
Boston, MAPosted by
Red Tricycle Boston

Awesome International Towns You Can Visit in the USA

While all of us would love to travel the world and fill up our passports, the hard reality is that most of us find ourselves planning a trip to Disney or LEGOLAND instead. However, we’ve found a loophole. It is possible to get a “feel” for Germany, Denmark, England and more without actually leaving the United States. We’ve uncovered some of the best towns with international appeal (think Solvang, California and more), and some of them just might be near you. Put down the Rosetta Stone and let’s go; they’re just a road trip away!
Nashua, NHPosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

SkyVenture in Nashua, New Hampshire is the Most Fun You’ll Have Indoors

Sure, everyone loves being outside in the summer but if you find yourself enjoying the beautiful Nashua, New Hampshire, be sure to spend an afternoon at SkyVenture. Have you ever wanted to try surfing but can't get to the west coast and don't want to brave the cold east coast waters? SkyVenture has you covered with the largest indoor surfing facility in North America. The wave machine can be modified for all skill levels so it's the perfect way to learn and finally cross out surfing from your bucket list.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

This Black Bear is Working on His Fitness by Trekking from Massachusetts to New Hampshire in 10 Days

Take your bird feeders down, folks! No really, they should come down by April 1st per New Hampshire Fish and Game. Black Bears are up and about and after a long nap this Winter these dudes and gals are famished. Though berries and green vegetation are getting less scarce as we get closer to Summer, Black Bears are still a wandering around looking for any food they can get their paws on.
Shoppingsgmagazine.com

Get the well-deserved rest you desire with these awesome sleep products

These are troubling times, and sleep can elude even the best of us. If you’re having trouble getting a well-deserved rest, try these cool sleep products that can offer some peace and tranquility. Bodyluv Addiction Pillow. Thanks to a 3D ergonomic design, the Addiction Pillow by Korean brand Bodyluv is...
Boston, MAPosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Wanna Learn Boston History? This is the Best Thing To Do

If you've never been on a Duck Tour in Boston, consider a trip this year!. A duck tour is one of the best, most entertaining ride around Bean Town you could do this Summer and it's great for the whole family. You can see the whole city of Boston on land and sea all in the same vehicle! First, you have to buy your ticket. More on that a little later in this article. Then, you wait for the Duck Boat to pick you up and bring you all around Boston on land and on sea!
Cell PhonesFOX Carolina

What you need to know about Canada-based photo editor app Voilà Ai Artist

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - You've probably seen your social media timelines blowing up with cartoon portraits of your friends and family from a trending app called Voilà Ai Artist. The photo editor app uses deep learning artificial intelligence to turn your pictures into artwork ranging from "Pixar-inspired" characters to...
California StatePosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Eagles Add Six New ‘Hotel California’ Tour Dates

Eagles have added six new dates to their 2021 Hotel California Tour, kicking things off a month earlier than originally scheduled at New York City's Madison Square Garden. After two dates in New York, the band will play another pair of shows each in Boston and Washington, D.C., and then continue as planned on the road up until October, where they'll finish the tour in San Francisco.