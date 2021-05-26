Cancel
Electronics

SunTray Solar Charger Side Table for Beach Chairs

By Gadget Junkie
gadgetify.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a solar charger that combines with your beach chair to hold and charge your smartphone with sunlight. The SunTray Solar Charger Side Table easily connects to your chair and has 2 USB ports. It also has a non-slip surface to hold your gadget. Currently Trending Geeky Gadgets. This...

www.gadgetify.com
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Two Notes Torpedo Captor X Reactive Load Box DI and Attenuator

Excellent tones. Quality construction. Compact size. Generous library of virtual cabs. Loads third-party IRs. Excellent editing software for Mac, PC, iOS, and Android. Dual XLR outputs. Great price. Non-switchable ohmage. No dedicated 4-ohm model. Two Notes is a familiar name among IR users. Besides offering a range of hardware speaker...
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Mesa CabClone IR+ Reactive Load Attenuator & IR Cab Simulator Review

Superb construction. Full collection of Mesa cabinet/speaker IRs. Stores 16 IRs onboard. Traditional MIDI I/O jacks. Supports third-party IRs. Continuously adjustable attenuation levels. No switchable ohmage. No editing software. No effects. Only includes Mesa IRs (but you can load third-party IRs). Mesa Boogie's CabClone IR+ is a major upgrade on...
ElectronicsMic

The 4 best solar phone chargers

Whether you’re going on an off-the-grid camping trip or just want a backup battery, a solar-powered charger can help you stay connected. The best solar phone chargers use one or more energy-converting panels that allow you to power up your phone, and they’re compact enough to carry with you. Some are even dust- and water-resistant, so they'll stand up to outdoor elements.
Artsdesignboom.com

blossoming beach umbrella turns solar power into cooling + refrigeration

Sammontana, italy’s leading gelato and frozen desserts brand has teamed up with design and innovation firm CRA – carlo ratti associati as well as architect italo rota to develop a beach umbrella that uses solar energy to provide cooling and refrigeration. seeking to present a more sustainable approach to summer enjoyment, the project takes shape as a photovoltaic array blossoming open like a work of origami. the first prototypes of the beach umbrella will be showcased in milan, italy, at BAM – biblioteca degli alberi di milano.
Electronicsvashonbeachcomber.com

Solvolt Solar Charger Reviews: Legit Portable Device or Not?

Solar chargers are among the most sold products in the United States today. They’re easy to use and excellent to have during emergencies or long trips. If you get stuck during a blackout, you’ll wish you bought one of these. The same can be said if you travel on an expedition away from the civilization and you need to use your cellphone.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

EShiner EcoTable 30: Foldable Solar Charging Table

Meet the EShiner EcoTable 30: a solar charging table with 2 USB + 1 DC ports to keep your favorite devices charged outdoors. It can charge your phone, tablet, laptop, headsets, and other devices. It comes with overcharge, overheating, and short circuit protection. You may also want to see:. This...
gadgetify.com

Sport-Brella Beach Chair with Adjustable Umbrella

Every beach goer knows the importance of investing in a decent chair. The Sport-Brella Beach Chair fits the bill. It is a low profile beach chair with an adjustable umbrella to protect you from the sun. It has padded arm rests and a collapsible cup holder. Gaming content, Boosts, &...
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

The Best-Looking Side Tables for $50 or Less

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Did you spend your living room’s total budget on that super comfortable new sofa you just had to have? (Don’t worry, you’re not alone in this.) If you have little left over for accent items, like the ever essential side table, you’ll be glad to hear that finding an affordable pick that’s not only super stylish but completely on-trend is a lot easier than you might think. From classic wooden designs and metal picks complete with a glistening gold finish, to a side table equipped with enough storage to keep all of your favorite blankets handy year-round, we’ve rounded up an affordable assortment of the best side tables under $50 that don’t skimp on style — because this little piece of furniture doesn’t have to break the bank. Besides, without the little living room helper, where are you supposed to put your drink? We’ve got you (and your beverages) covered.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Blazing-Fast Technology Chargers

The race to develop the speediest and safest methods for charging up smartphones continues with the news of the Xiaomi HyperCharge system that delivers impossibly quick powering up capabilities. The system is capable of charging up a smartphone through a wired connection to 100% in just 8-minutes thanks to 200W of power delivered directly to a 4,000mAh battery. The charger can conversely power up the smartphone in 15-minutes through a wireless connection that's rated to deliver 120W of power.
Cell PhonesWFMZ-TV Online

What the Tech? Phone chargers

My daughter's phone is almost always low on battery. When I asked her why, recently she said she didn't know and that it had been connected to a charger for 2 hours in the car. I asked which charger and she pointed to the USB port in the glove box. I pointed out the problem of this, and my wife said she does the same thing.
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Roborock H7 Review

With its mid-range price and high-end power, the Roborock H7 gets plenty right. It made short work of all of our tests, too. It comes with some clever options, including magnetic accessories and optional dirt bags. Battery life is quoted at 90 minutes, but with the standard floor head it’s around half this – which is still sufficient to cover a decent area.
Solar Poweraccessorieslists.com

3 Solar Charging Tables for Camping & Outdoors Adventures

Keeping your phone charged outdoors doesn’t have to be a hassle. There are plenty of power banks that can do the job. These solar charger tables are also worth a look:. EShiner EcoTable 30: a solar charger table with 2 USB and 1 DC ports. It weighs only 2.5kg, so you can easily carry it in your backpack. The table is waterproof. You can use it to charge your GPS, headset, phone, and other devices.
ElectronicsAllentown Morning Call

Best smart outdoor lighting of 2021

The smart-home technology industry has seen many advances over the years, and smart lighting, in particular, has grown into something truly extraordinary. Gone are the days when you had to spend a fortune to build an intuitive, smart-home setup. Now, anyone can have smart indoor and outdoor lighting in no time.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Space Safe 2: Smart Safe with Cameras, Motion Sensor

Meet the Space Safe 2: a smart safe that connects to your phone and uses cameras, accelerometers, and sensors to keep your valuable items safe. It comes with WiFi connectivity, a 10″ LCD touchscreen interface, and internal/external cameras. You receive phone notifications on invalid pin entries or any tampering. You...
Amazongadgetify.com

Nature Power Savana Solar Patio Table

Meet the Nature Power Savana Solar Patio Table: an outdoor piece of furniture with a thin-film amorphous silicon solar cell top that harnesses sun’s energy to charge your devices. When exposed to sunlight, this solar table charges a power bank with 2 USB ports to recharge your smartphones. More gadgets...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Rabbit Tanaka Blacklight Optical Illusion Disk

Meet the Rabbit Tanaka Blacklight Optical Illusion Disk: a motorized psychedelic display that puts on a trippy show when exposed to UV blacklight. This orange and black triangle shaped OP-ART creates kaleidoscopic imagery as it rotates. It can move in both directions. The below video shows it in action:. [HT]
Electronicsconnectedcrib.com

MySpool Mailbox Alert System

Here is another gadget that turns your mailbox smart. The MySpool Mailbox Alert System has a wireless range of over 300 feet. It can send messages to up to 5 email addresses. Every time your mailbox is opened, the Mailbox Alert is activated. More gadgets like this: here. [where to...