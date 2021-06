COSTA MESA, Calif. (PRWEB) June 09, 2021. Jeremy Galtier joins Astro Pak after serving as the Global Head of HSE for T.D. Williamson of Houston, Texas. He brings with him a Masters in Occupational Safety and Health and is a Certified Safety Professional (CSP), through the Board of Certified Safety Professionals. Additionally, he adds over 25 years of experience in domestic and international environmental, health and safety programs to the role. Among his accomplishments are leading the development of an HSE risk matrix for 75 sites throughout the US and Canada, as well as managing the ISO 45001 certifications for India, UK, Belgium and France. Mr. Galtier also implemented a global telemedicine program that improved occupational healthcare while significantly improving cost savings.