Thursday we usher in the last of the 2021 supermoons. June's full moon rises at 8:49 p.m. on the 24th and stays in the sky until 6:44 AM on the 25th. It's close enough to the earth in its orbit that it will appear big and bright in the sky. It won't be quite as big and bright as the super moon in May, but most of us casual observers won't know the difference.