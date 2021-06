The summer solstice on Sunday night is followed by a unique Full Moon on Thursday the 24th, and all of it affects us. For weeks after the solstice our sunlight scarcely changes in intensity or duration. True, in a major turnaround from the past half year, days are now growing shorter. But only by a few seconds daily. We can keep counting on the 1 p.m. sun to hover within 20 degrees of the exact zenith, zapping us with its greatest strength of the year. We now burn and tan fastest and our shadows are at their minima.