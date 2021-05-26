Byrna HD Non-Lethal Self-Defense Weapon

REVIEW – An integral part of any Everyday Carry (EDC) is a dependable flashlight. After all, if you can’t see what you’re doing the rest of your gear is pretty much useless. Over the years I’ve accumulated a good number of flashlights, most of them practically bombproof and reliable, some of them not so much. I stash the flashlights I don’t carry in places where I’ll appreciate them if the power goes out; bedside drawer, glove compartment, under the bathroom sink where the toilet paper is stored. Since I am always on the lookout for another addition to the collection, I was excited to review the Acebeam PT40 Multipurpose Work Flashlight. For me, a good flashlight needs to excel in three areas: build quality, power consumption, and light output. After a few weeks of testing, the PT40 has hit all of the marks and coming in at $100-$133 depending on the options, it’s a great deal for all that it delivers.