Byrna HD Non-Lethal Self-Defense Weapon

By Gadget Junkie
gadgetify.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet the Byrna HD: a non-lethal self-defense weapon powered by compressed air (CO2) that shoots .86 caliber round kinetic and chemical irritant projectiles. It can disable threats from up to 60-feet away. The Byrna HD Max Kit comes with 8-gram cartridges, inert and kinetic projectiles and everything you need to get started.

www.gadgetify.com
Amazonspygoodies.com

M48 Tactical Kukri Knife

Meet the M48 Tactical Kukri: a bold knife with a 10 1/2″ cast stainless steel blade and TPR handle to give you a non-slip grip. The M48 Tactical Kukri measures 15-7/8″ in total. It has a Vortec sheath. More gadgets like this ➡️ here. This knife is ideal for survivalists...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Space Safe 2: Smart Safe with Cameras, Motion Sensor

Meet the Space Safe 2: a smart safe that connects to your phone and uses cameras, accelerometers, and sensors to keep your valuable items safe. It comes with WiFi connectivity, a 10″ LCD touchscreen interface, and internal/external cameras. You receive phone notifications on invalid pin entries or any tampering. You...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Rabbit Tanaka Blacklight Optical Illusion Disk

Meet the Rabbit Tanaka Blacklight Optical Illusion Disk: a motorized psychedelic display that puts on a trippy show when exposed to UV blacklight. This orange and black triangle shaped OP-ART creates kaleidoscopic imagery as it rotates. It can move in both directions. The below video shows it in action:. [HT]
Electronicsconnectedcrib.com

MySpool Mailbox Alert System

Here is another gadget that turns your mailbox smart. The MySpool Mailbox Alert System has a wireless range of over 300 feet. It can send messages to up to 5 email addresses. Every time your mailbox is opened, the Mailbox Alert is activated. More gadgets like this: here. [where to...
Technologyspygoodies.com

Open Knuckle Key-Chain

In the past few years, we have covered plenty of compact self defense tools here. This Open Knuckle Key-Chain is also worth a look. It has a a low profile design but has an open front with a spiked point that multiplies impact force. You can easily carry it with your keys.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Evo 614 iQ Smartphone Controlled Robotic Pool Cleaner

Cleaning your pool is a whole lot easier when you have a smart robot vacuum cleaner like the Evo 614 iQ around. This automatic pool cleaner has brushes on the front and back to scrub slime away effectively. You can control it with the iAquaLink app on your iOS or Android device.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Magma Lite Motion Lamp by Haggerty Enterprises

Meet Magma Lite by Haggerty Enterprises: a motorized motion lamp that puts on a mesmerizing show in the dark. It can move in both directions. You can easily change and experiment with different kinds of bulbs.The below video shows it in action:. Gaming content, Boosts, & Video subscriptions: TwitchPrime for...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Yescom 10ft Solar LED Patio Umbrella

Here is an outdoor patio umbrella with 8 LED light bars powered by sunlight. The Yescom 10ft Solar LED Patio Umbrella has a 180g polyester fabric to protect you from sunlight and keep you cooler. It also has a 1-1/2″ diameter pole and 8 aluminum ribs. More gadgets like this:...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

iOttie iON Wireless Duo Qi-enabled charging stand charges two devices at the same time

Charge Qi-enabled smartphones and accessories with the iOttie iON Wireless Duo Qi-enabled charging stand. Most impressively, it lets you charge 2 devices simultaneously. And, with its Dual Qi Wireless Fast-Charging technology, you can charge both iPhones at 7.5 W and Androids at 10 W. Otherwise, you can use this Qi-enabled charging stand to power up other Qi-enabled devices like headphones and smartwatches. What’s more, its 65º tilt lets you view your smartphone in landscape or portrait mode while it charges. And you’ll love the fabric-wrapped stand. It keeps your phone secure and adds a warm, cozy look to this desk gadget. Moreover, the stand portion includes 2 coils that charge at 10 W, and the charging pad boasts 1 coil that charges at 10 W. Finally, the subtle design looks great in your office or living area.
Amazongadgetify.com

Nature Power Savana Solar Patio Table

Meet the Nature Power Savana Solar Patio Table: an outdoor piece of furniture with a thin-film amorphous silicon solar cell top that harnesses sun’s energy to charge your devices. When exposed to sunlight, this solar table charges a power bank with 2 USB ports to recharge your smartphones. More gadgets...
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Acebeam PT40 Multipurpose Work Flashlight review

REVIEW – An integral part of any Everyday Carry (EDC) is a dependable flashlight. After all, if you can’t see what you’re doing the rest of your gear is pretty much useless. Over the years I’ve accumulated a good number of flashlights, most of them practically bombproof and reliable, some of them not so much. I stash the flashlights I don’t carry in places where I’ll appreciate them if the power goes out; bedside drawer, glove compartment, under the bathroom sink where the toilet paper is stored. Since I am always on the lookout for another addition to the collection, I was excited to review the Acebeam PT40 Multipurpose Work Flashlight. For me, a good flashlight needs to excel in three areas: build quality, power consumption, and light output. After a few weeks of testing, the PT40 has hit all of the marks and coming in at $100-$133 depending on the options, it’s a great deal for all that it delivers.
Electronicsroboticgizmos.com

OceBot Mobile Surveillance Robot with Shock Absorbing Wheels

Meet the OceBot: an unmanned ground vehicle ready for surveillance missions. It can climb obstacles and stairs and has 4 cameras to assist it in navigation. It has specially designed wheels that help it overcome uneven terrain. They can absorb forces from up to a 2-meter fall. This robot can...
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Roborock H7 Review

With its mid-range price and high-end power, the Roborock H7 gets plenty right. It made short work of all of our tests, too. It comes with some clever options, including magnetic accessories and optional dirt bags. Battery life is quoted at 90 minutes, but with the standard floor head it’s around half this – which is still sufficient to cover a decent area.
Electronicsathriftymom.com

Blink Outdoor Wireless HD Security Camera

Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included). Outdoor is built to withstand the elements to help you protect...
ShoppingSHAPE

Shoppers Love This Self-Defense Keychain That They Say Has Saved Their Lives

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I'm just going to say it: 2020 was weird, and 2021 has shown zero signs of being, well, much different. Not only have I feared for my safety, in terms of my health with the pandemic, but I have also had to reevaluate my safety on another level as a single female living and traveling alone. In fact, I was physically assaulted by a homeless man earlier this year and ended up in the hospital with several stitches. I was lucky.
Technologyconnectedcrib.com

QUARK App Connected Arduino Multitool

Meet the QUARK: an open source wireless electronics multitool ready for your Arduino, ESP32, STM32, and similar projects. It is compatible with iOS and Android devices. It can be used to measure voltage, current, resistance, capacitance, and inductance. More gadgets like this: here. The device also has a oscilloscope with...
Technologyroboticgizmos.com

Star8’s Electric Hoverboard Ready for Mass Production?

It is no secret that plenty of companies are working on developing flying cars and hoverboards. Star8’s Electric Hoverboard is almost ready for mast production. It is 100% electric and doesn’t take a whole lot of space. As you can see in the below video, one can get a pretty fun, stable flying experience on this hoverboard:
Electronicstechbargains.com

Netgear Nighthawk AX6 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router $199.97

Amazon has the Netgear Nighthawk AX6 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX50) for a low $199.97 Free Shipping. This is originally $300, so you save $100 off list price. Get wireless coverage for medium-to-large homes with AX5400 speed (Dual band up to 600 + 4800 Mbps) Powerful 1.5GHz triple-core processor,...