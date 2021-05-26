Cancel
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission is full of action and fun nods to the original

By Heather Wald
GamesRadar+
 17 days ago
As soon as I see Yuffie crash-land into Midgar in her Moogle cape, I'm already all kinds of excited about getting stuck into Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission. Arriving as part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade update for PS5, Episode Intermission is set to take us on an action-packed adventure with the loveable Wutai Ninja. After a rather unceremonious entrance into the city, my excitement only grows when I get the chance to see Yuffie take on all manner of foes in an early section of the upcoming DLC.

