Testosterone Might Influence COVID Severity in Men

 17 days ago

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Low testosterone levels may increase men's risk of severe COVID-19, according to a new study. On average, men fare worse with COVID-19 than women. "During the pandemic, there has been a prevailing notion that testosterone is bad. But we found the opposite in...

