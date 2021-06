Milwaukee Brewers (34-27) W: V. Gutierrez (2-1) L: B. Anderson (2-4) Each time the Reds have approached .500, they’ve stumbled and fallen back. Last night was opportunity lost. If they can win the remaining two, they get back to .500 and maybe more importantly, will have gained some needed confidence having taken 7-8 from from the Brewers and Cardinals in the span of a week. With a little more than 100 games left when the Colorado Rockies come to town, there’s plenty of time in the season to get back into the thick of the race before the All Star Break. The Rockies have a 4-23 record on the road this season. The Reds must win this series. In fact, they need to sweep this sad-sack Rockies team.