Sioux Falls nurse publishes first fictional novel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jan Dirksen lives in Sioux Falls with her husband and is a nurse at Sanford. She said she was reading a book last August that wasn’t very good, and she thought she could write one more intriguing. So she started writing a fictional novel based in South Dakota. It took her four months to write it. The book is set primarily at Lewis and Clark Lake in South Dakota with many references to Sioux Falls.www.dakotanewsnow.com