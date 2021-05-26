Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls nurse publishes first fictional novel

By Vanessa Gomez
dakotanewsnow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jan Dirksen lives in Sioux Falls with her husband and is a nurse at Sanford. She said she was reading a book last August that wasn’t very good, and she thought she could write one more intriguing. So she started writing a fictional novel based in South Dakota. It took her four months to write it. The book is set primarily at Lewis and Clark Lake in South Dakota with many references to Sioux Falls.

