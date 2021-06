Hey everyone! It’s been a hot minute since I was able to a mailbag for all of you, but the time has come once again! As of this writing, the Royals are 30-31 before facing the Athletics in Oakland for the second of a four-game series late tonight. Considering how deep we are into the season, it feels like we should have some answers as to just good this team is, exactly. Unfortunately, the team has been very streaky, and it’s hard to get a grasp on their identity. Still, let’s see if we can’t find at least some of the answers here.