Instagram Likes Are Disappearing From The App — If You Want Them To

Elite Daily
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram rolled out a new feature that’ll give you more ways to customize your next post. On Wednesday, May 26, Instagram unveiled the option for all users to hide their public like counts when sharing a photo or video. It’s a huge update that’s been in the making for a while, and now that it’s here, you’re probably wondering exactly how to hide like counts on Instagram. You’ll need to follow a few simple steps in your app.

www.elitedaily.com
