Jimmy Garoppolo admits it 'took a while to process everything' after 49ers traded up for Trey Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo isn't in the most desirable of situations right now with the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran quarterback was back on the field this week as the club began OTAs, which was encouraging after he missed the bulk of the 2020 season due to an ankle injury. However, he rejoins his team after an offseason where the 49ers made a blockbuster trade to move up to the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft where they eventually selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. That pick made it clear that the Niners will move off of Garoppolo at some point in the relatively near future.