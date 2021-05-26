The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Bill Tricked Into Confessing, Liam’s Noble Deception Explained
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) wanted to confess to the hit-and-run from the beginning. However, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) wouldn’t allow it. In order to avoid prison time, Liam needs his father to confess to the cover-up. Bill will never do that, so Liam is forced to set a trap. It turns out Liam has noble intentions for the deception.celebratingthesoaps.com