Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Tiger undergoes root canal surgery after suffering from toothache

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lS2in_0aBvvQS400
Skah the tiger

A tiger with toothache is back to his best after undergoing a two-and-a-half-hour root canal surgery.

Staff at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park identified the issue when Skah, a seven-year-old Bengal tiger, was given a routine health check-up.

The surgery itself required a specialist, so the park brought in Gerhard Putter to perform the operation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bflIQ_0aBvvQS400
Specialist Dental Vet Gerhard Putter helps Skah the tiger with his toothache.

Mr Putter, from Specialist Dental Vet, said: “The left upper canine was fractured quite badly and half of the crown of the tooth was missing.

“The only real options are to extract the tooth or do root canal treatment, which is preferable and less traumatic, if possible.

“But either way it is pretty invasive stuff with a tooth that was about five inches long.”

Mr Putter typically treats cats and dogs across three My Family Vets clinics, but also has experience of working with tigers, lions, bears and leopards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29hTQg_0aBvvQS400
Specialist Dental Vet Gerhard Putter helps Skah the tiger with his toothache

He went to the park last year to view the facilities but, because of Covid restrictions, he was unable to return until last week.

He carried out the surgery alongside a specialist team that also included two anaesthetists from Knowsley Safari Park, a heart specialist, three other vets and a veterinary nurse.

“The whole procedure took about two and a half hours,” Mr Putter said.

“The anaesthesia went well, although he did start to wake up a bit towards the end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FV52R_0aBvvQS400
Specialist Dental Vet Gerhard Putter helps Skah the tiger with his toothache

“There is always a lot of pressure to get the procedure done successfully as getting big cats anaesthetised is always risky and there is concern if they are under for much longer than that.

“But they are beautiful animals and it is exciting to be so close to a tiger like that.

“I love what I do and am always happy when I am able to help like this.”

Skah, who weighs about 200kg, is one of nine Bengal tigers at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toothache#Bengal Tiger#Heart Surgery#Specialist Dental Vet#Covid#Root Canal Treatment#Pretty Invasive Stuff#Beautiful Animals#Vets#Tigers#Lions#Knowsley Safari Park#Mr Putter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
UEFAPosted by
newschain

BBC apologises for coverage of Christian Eriksen’s on-field treatment

The BBC has apologised following complaints that it continued to broadcast as Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen received emergency treatment during his country’s Euro 2020 game against Finland. The midfielder dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.
POTUSPosted by
newschain

What the papers say – June 12

A simmering dispute between the EU and Britain at the G7 summit features prominently on the Saturday papers, as well as the delay to the easing of pandemic restrictions in the UK. The Times says EU leaders are set to threaten Boris Johnson with a “trade war”, with the Brexit...
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

‘Zenon’ Star Kirsten Storms Undergoes Brain Surgery

Our supernova girl is on the mend! Kirsten Storms revealed she recently underwent surgery to remove a large cyst from her brain. "I spent the last few years having random health issues that I disregarded as side affects to my medications or just something I was experiencing due to age," the Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century star wrote on Instagram. "When I went to get an MRI for some severe neck pain I have been experiencing for the last few months (I assumed this neck pain was also causing my frequent 'migraines') my amazingly thorough orthopedist ordered an MRI of my head just to be on the 'safe side' - even though that isn’t his area of expertise. Truly a great doctor."
CoronavirusPosted by
newschain

Dr Jerry Hill awarded MBE

Dr Jerry Hill, the British Horseracing Authority’s chief medical adviser, has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list. Hill has been honoured for his services to British horse racing during the coronavirus pandemic. He played a pivotal role in devising the new protocols needed for the industry...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

David Moyes signs new deal at West Ham

West Ham manager David Moyes has been rewarded with a new three-year contract. The Scot guided the Hammers to Europa League qualification last term courtesy of a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League. “This is where I want to be and I’m happy,” Moyes told West Ham’s website. “I’m excited...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Andy Cook joins Bradford on permanent deal

Bradford have announced the permanent signing of former Mansfield striker Andy Cook on a two-year deal. The 30-year-old netted eight goals in 16 League Two starts on loan for the Bantams last season. Cook told Bradford’s official website: “I am buzzing to have got things sorted and delighted to be...
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Johnson faces difficult meetings with EU leaders in margins of G7 summit

Boris Johnson will hold talks with the European Union’s key players on Saturday as the dispute over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements threatened to derail his hosting of the G7 summit. The Prime Minister will meet European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, European Council head Charles Michel, French President...
RugbyPosted by
newschain

Leaders Bristol’s game cancelled after Covid-19 outbreak at London Irish

Gallagher Premiership leaders Bristol’s game against London Irish at Ashton Gate on Saturday has been cancelled. Irish returned positive Covid-19 tests this week, and Premiership Rugby said: “A significant number of their playing squad were ruled out of the match through the contact tracing process. “This meant London Irish were...
TennisPosted by
newschain

Novak Djokovic overcomes Rafael Nadal in French Open classic to reach final

Rafael Nadal was beaten for just the third time at the French Open as Novak Djokovic won an extraordinary semi-final on a night of sporting drama at Roland Garros. The great Spaniard went into the contest having won 105 of his previous 107 matches on the Parisian clay, losing only to Robin Soderling in the fourth round in 2009 and Djokovic in the last eight six years ago.