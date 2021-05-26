Victoria Crime Stoppers are asking local residents to help solve an aggravated assault

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Crime Stoppers is asking Victoria residents to help in solving an aggravated assault. On Saturday, March 6, around 3:45 a.m., there was a disturbance at a nightclub on the 4100 block of N Navarro Street, where a 33-year-old woman was struck in the face with a handgun. The victim described the suspect as a tall, black male, who pointed the weapon at her head before striking her with it and then fleeing the scene.