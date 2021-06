Jamie Stieham's op-ed was spot on in Friday's Journal, if you live in a psych ward. Stiehm defends poor little Liz Cheney with her usual hyper leftist-feminist hog wash and a myriad of unrelated comments that ranged from foreign policy to military aggression and from Dow Chemical Co. to the founding of the Progressive Party. Stiehm powder-puffed a defense of Ms. Cheney while hammering the career of her father. The fact is that "Mis Liz" isn't a Republican at all!