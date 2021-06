Through generations, women have been conditioned to believe that to be considered beautiful we must have a skinny body with just the right proportions, long hair and flawless skin. Basically, if we want to be appreciated for our looks, we must all look like Barbie dolls. These rigid beauty standards, that we are forced to mould ourselves into, have done us more harm than good. It’s caused most women to have body dysmorphia and severe insecurities. Who says flabs, belly rolls or even acne means you aren’t gorgeous? These things only mean you’re human. Beauty standards need to go out the window. Let’s replace it with body positivity and learning how to be comfortable in our own skin.