Five Men Arrested for Attempted Murder After British BLM Activist Sasha Johnson Shot in Head

Five men have been arrested in Britain in connection to the shooting of Sasha Johnson—a well-known Black Lives Matter activist in London. Johnson, 27, is still fighting for her life in a hospital three days after being shot in the head at a house party. Johnson’s political group, the Taking the Initiative Party, said in a statement that the attack came after “numerous death threats” against her, but police say there’s currently “nothing to suggest” that the attack was targeted against the anti-racism activist. In a statement Wednesday, police confirmed that five men—aged between 17 and 28—have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said: “While the investigation remains in its early stages, these arrests show that progress is being made. However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward.”