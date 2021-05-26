Cancel
Pauls Valley, OK

Water park preps for new season

The Pauls Valley Waterpark is preparing to open a new season on Saturday, May 29. (PV Democrat photo)

A rainy spring is not really the best way for the Pauls Valley Waterpark to prepare for the fast approaching new season.

Even with the weather not really working in their favor, park officials still have to get ready as in the past the park filled with water slides, kiddie pools and an area for outdoor laps will open in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

This time around that new season is set to arrive with Day 1 on Saturday, May 29.

PV's aquatics director, Robert Rennie III, says getting the park scrubbed up and ready for visitors and lifeguards trained and certified are again at the top of the to-do list

“The rain has kind of given us some setbacks to getting things cleaned up and ready,” Rennie said.

“It's not warm weather yet, and that means the water will still be a little cold when we open.

“The weather is not really helping us, but we'll still be open like normal.”

Despite the weather challenges the park experienced far worse just a season ago as last year's opening came only a few weeks after the COVID-19 virus pandemic had shut down just about everything around the globe.

That delayed the park's opening slightly and resulted in fewer lifeguards choosing to be trained for the season.

When this new season does arrive changes will include a basketball goal being added in the pool's shallow end, while various concrete and plaster repairs were made to some areas of the park, including the lap pool.

Once open the plan is for the park to continue daily through the Labor Day weekend in September.

When the summer season does get underway the park will also feature swim lessons for children ages 3 to 9 years old.

• Session 1 – June 7-10 and June 14-17.

• Session 2 – June 21-24 and June 28-30 and July 1.

• Session 3 – July 5-8 and July 12-15.

As in the past lessons will be by age groups with three time slots for each of the three sessions.

Ages 6-9 are 9 to 9:30 a.m., ages 3-5 and advanced are offered 9:40 to 10:10 a.m. and 10:20 to 10:50 a.m.

To get kids signed up for the lessons forms are available at the Reynolds Recreation Center.

Plans are also in place for the waterpark to again host the popular Duck Derby later in the summer.

