Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

General Hospital Spoilers: Why Roger Howarth Can Return As Franco

By Elizabeth Rose
celebratingthesoaps.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Hospital spoilers and rumors are spinning through social media that when Roger Howarth returns at the end of this week, he will do so as Franco Baldwin, a character we all saw die earlier this year. General Hospital Rumors – Franco Baldwin Dead Or Not Dead?. The soap tried...

celebratingthesoaps.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Ramsey
Person
Steve Burton
Person
Roger Howarth
Person
Cameron
Person
Rebecca Herbst
Person
Kirsten Storms
Person
Maurice Benard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gh Spoilers#Sos#Franco Baldwin Dead#Peter August#Crazy Things#This Week#Soaps#Explanations#Gh Generalhospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
General Hospital
Related
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Rumors: Cameron Mathison Playing Drew Cain Recast?

General Hospital spoilers and rumors tease that there is a possibility that Cameron Mathison may be coming to General Hospital as a recast Drew Cain (formerly Billy Miller) in upcoming episodes of General Hospital!. General Hospital Spoilers And Rumors – Peter August Sold “The Invader” To “An Investor”. General Hospital...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Spencer In Port Charles Living In Barn Jason And Britt Hid Out In?

General Hospital spoilers tease that Spencer Cassadine (most recently Nicolas J. Bechtel) could be in Port Charles and living in the barn on the Cassadine property that Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) are living in. That might be why he has been able to get those bizarre gifts to his stepmother with no one being able to track down where they are coming from in past General Hospital episodes!
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Ava and Carly Side Eye Britt and Jason

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) wonders if Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is up to something underhanded. Carly (Laura Wright) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) exchange pleasantries. Willow tells Michael (Chad Duell) that she will say yes to Chase (Josh Swickard). Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Jason (Steve Burton) come face to face at the Metro...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Week Of May 31: Willow’s Demand, Peter Cornered, Portia And Trina Terrorized

General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 31 reveal that Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) demands the truth. Peter August (Wes Ramsey) is backed into a corner. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) has a major confrontation. Plus, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) is forced to help Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). Meanwhile, Trina Robinson (Sydney Makayla) is in mortal danger.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Tuesday, June 1: Brando Grateful, Willow Pushes, Portia’s SOS, Anna Panics

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, June 1 reveal that Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) gets an update on his mother. He is grateful, so it sounds like Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) survives. Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) pushes Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) for the truth. Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) makes a bold move right under Cyrus Renault’s (Jeff Kober) nose.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Spencer Trying To Make It Look Like Ryan Is Tormenting Ava?

General Hospital spoilers and updates tease that after several weeks with no threats, the person stalking Ava Jerome (Maura West) and Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma). This time someone took pictures that had been locked up on display in Wydemere, retrieved them, and then defaced them with a knife. Only one suspect has come to find, and that is Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom). But Ryan was injured months about when he was stabbed in the back while serving time in Pentonville.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital (GH) Spoilers And Rumors: Where’s Peter August’s Body?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Peter August’s (Wes Ramsey) body has to be somewhere! Could Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) and Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) put it in Helena Cassadine’s (Constance Towers) old lab in the General Hospital basement?. General Hospital Spoilers And Rumors – Peter August, Peter August,...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Brad Getting Out Of Pentonville Soon – Can He Help Britt?

General Hospital spoilers and updates reveal Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) has been away for some time. He was sent to Pentonville Penitentiary for kidnapping Wiley Quartermaine-Corinthos (Theodore and Eric Olson). Brad and his husband Lucas Jones (Matt Trudeau) wanted to adopt a child. They were going to be the parents of Shiloh AKA David Henry Archer (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) and Willow Tait’s (Katelyn MacMullan) son. However, the night that Brad got to take the baby home he suddenly died. Brad was devastated and tried to get the boy to the hospital.
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

Who Should Austin Fall For on General Hospital? (POLL)

Roger Howarth made his debut as woodland doctor Austin recently on General Hospital and we asked for your First Impressions of his new role. Now we want to know who you think Austin should be paired with. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is the first character Austin interacted with and seems like...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Comings And Goings: An Old Friend Returns In A New Role

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the week of May 31, 2021, reveal a torrent of action and drama in Port Charles, New York, and Nixon Falls, PA. What’s shaking for your favorite characters this week? Let’s start dishing all the dirt that’s fit to print GH fans!. General Hospital Spoilers...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

Why General Hospital Needs To Bring Back Julian Jerome

General Hospital has been missing something since just before last Christmas and it’s not just Sonny’s memory. It’s the other guy who plunged into the river that night, Julian Jerome. Sonny lost his memories and it looked as if Julian really did lose his life. Except, is anyone ever really dead on soaps? We hope Julian’s death was greatly exaggerated because he’s really needed back in Port Charles.
TV SeriesSheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Dives Deeply Into Sonny’s Identity Crisis in a New Behind-the-Scenes Video

The Daytime Emmy Award winner jumped into his Port Charles character — and wasn’t even taping scenes. So, it’s the million dollar question: “Who the hell is Sonny?” That’s what General Hospital vet Maurice Bernard wants to know. The actor posted a video on Instagram, from outside what could very well be the ABC Studios, to debate the dilemma — in character.
TV & VideosTVLine

TVLine Items: General Hospital Exit, Billions Return Date and More

Peter August has officially checked out of General Hospital: Wes Ramsey‘s nefarious character is dead, not “dead,” Soap Opera Digest reports. The erstwhile Henrik Faison memorably fell down the stairs during a heated June 3 confrontation with Finn. Ramsey, a veteran of Guiding Light, made his GH debut in 2017,...
CelebritiesSoap Opera Digest

Roger Howarth On His GH Comeback

On May 27, Roger Howarth — whose Franco was killed off in March — returned to the show in his latest guise, that of Austin, the doctor who delivered Maxie’s daughter. The actor admits that playing Austin for the first time was daunting. “I was straight-up terrified, 100 percent,” he reports. “Excited and pleased and grateful — I love what I do and I was glad to get back to it — but there’s a certain amount of nervous energy that showed up. That guy showed up! But I don’t dislike that; I think that kind of excitement and anticipation and level of opening-night, jittery thing that happens is super-fun and when it shows up, I always just think that’s great. I have some tools to regulate that kind of energy, but I’m frequently nervous; coping with the stress of performing and being an actor is part of what comes with [the job].”