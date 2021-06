Our environment has multiple HPE G7 and currently on esxi6.0 . We have new physical servers (HPE G10) that we want to stand up as our new esxi servers . because of G7 (Support esxi6.0 u3) we cannot migrate directly from 6.0 to 7.0 . we use shared storage and vcenter 6.7 for now , but when migrate to esxi7.0 we want change vCenter to v7.0 .