To the person taking orders at the drive-thru at Dairy Queen in Windham on the evening of June 7:. I can only imagine how your day was going. Dairy Queen was busy on the evening I came to get Blizzards for my girlfriend, her daughter and myself. It was around 7 p.m., the thermometer in my car said it was still 92° and I wasn't the only one who thought getting Blizzards would be a great way to help beat the heat.