Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Five arrested over shooting of black equal rights activist

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Y1XG_0aBvuBLm00
Sasha Johnson (PA Wire)

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson

The 27-year-old Oxford graduate is fighting for her life in hospital after being injured at a party in Peckham, south-east London in the early hours of Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said that officers detained three teenagers and two older men on suspicion of other offences, before they were all also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The first suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and drug dealing on Tuesday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MFpg_0aBvuBLm00
Sasha Johnson shooting (PA Wire)

Police then raided an address in Peckham where they arrested three men – aged 18, 19 and 28 – on suspicion of affray and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

A fifth man, aged 25, was arrested later that evening following a car chase, also in Peckham, on suspicion of affray and failing to stop for police.

All five have also since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said: “While the investigation remains in its early stages, these arrests show that progress is being made.

“However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police.”

Mother-of-two Ms Johnson was at a party in the back garden of a home in Consort Road when four men in dark clothing burst in and shots were fired.

A man aged in his 20s suffered a “superficial” knife injury as the violence erupted, but he was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting the reference CAD1172/23MAY. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

View All 128 Commentsarrow_down
newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Equal Rights#East London#Drugs#Racial Injustice#Attempted Murder#Black Men#London Police#Oxford#The Metropolitan Police#Arrests#Man#Suspect#Affray#Teenagers#Peckham#Drug Dealing#Consort Road#Mother Of Two Ms Johnson#Dark Clothing Burst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
MinoritiesBBC

Sasha Johnson: Man, 18, appears in court over activist's shooting

A man has appeared in court charged over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson. Ms Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of two, remains in a critical condition after the attack at a house party in Peckham, south London, in the early hours of Sunday. Cameron Deriggs, 18, of...
Topeka, KSSFGate

31-year-old parolee arrested over Topeka woman's shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 31-year-old man on parole in connection with the fatal weekend shooting of a woman at a Topeka mobile home park. Federal marshals took Kajun Brock into custody Wednesday night in Topeka after police had described him as a person of interest in the death of 32-year-old Shakeita Young, local news organizations reported.
Texas StateIdaho8.com

Texas man arrested over alleged plans for mass shooting at Walmart

Law enforcement officials have arrested a Texas man who they say was planning a “mass casualty event,” possibly at a Walmart. Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, of Kerrville, was arrested Friday “on a warrant for a Terroristic Threat to Create Public Fear of Serious Bodily Injury,” according to a news release from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).
Leesville Daily Leader

Louisiana State Police unit under investigation over Black driver arrests

BATON ROUGE — The same Louisiana State Police unit whose troopers stunned, punched and dragged Ronald Greene on video during a deadly 2019 arrest is now under internal investigation by a secret panel over whether its officers are systematically targeting Black motorists for abuse. The panel, whose existence was confirmed...
Minoritiesbbcgossip.com

An 18-Year-Old Man Arrested & Formally Charged In The Recent Shooting Of #BlackLivesMatter Activist Sasha Johnson

Roommates, many were shocked and saddened when recent news broke confirming that #BlackLivesMatter activist Sasha Johnson was shot in the head—well good news has emerged from the tragic situation, as there has now been an arrest made in the case. According to new reports, an 18-year-old man has been arrested and formally charged for his role in the shooting of Sasha Johnson, who still remains hospitalized.
Violent Crimesdailynewsgh.com

Seven arrested after a teenage boy is stabbed to death

British authorities have arrested seven people after a teenager was stabbed to death in Streatham less than two hours after another brutal knifing in nearby Clapham. Four men and three women were arrested on suspicion of various offences by the Metropolitan Police yesterday. Officers were called to the stabbing on Prentis Road at 4.16pm on Thursday June 10, and found a man with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital in central London but was pronounced dead at 4.51pm.
Violent CrimesTelegraph

Teenage boy stabbed to death during fight before school

A 15-year-old boy has died after being stabbed during a fight before school in West London. Police were called to Blyth Road in Hayes at just before 8.35am on Friday following reports of disturbance. The victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds and died at the scene. The Metropolitan...
MinoritiesWRAL

Second teenager charged over London shooting of BLM activist

LONDON — A second teenager appeared in court Saturday on a charge of conspiracy to murder over the shooting in south London last month of Sasha Johnson, a prominent member of the Black Lives Matter movement in the U.K. The Metropolitan Police said 18-year-old Devonte Brown was charged on Friday...
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Arrest made in double shooting at Alamo Plaza over the weekend

SAN ANTONIO - An arrest has been made in a shooting that took place at Alamo Plaza on Saturday. Avante Tyree Bird, 19, was arrested and will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. San Antonio Police received multiple calls for shootings in progress in...
Violent CrimesPosted by
newschain

Boy, 15, dies after stabbing in London

A 15-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in west London. Officers were called to reports of a fight on Blyth Road in Hayes at just before 8.35am on Friday. The victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds and died at the scene. The Metropolitan Police said a suspect...
Violent CrimesPosted by
newschain

Teenager stabbed to death in south London

An investigation is under way after a teenager was stabbed to death in south London. The Metropolitan Police were called to Prentis Road in Streatham at just after 4pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing. Officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) found a male – believed to be...
MinoritiesArkansas Online

Black guard sues over protest arrest

MINNEAPOLIS — A Black man who worked as a security guard for a CNN crew covering protests in Minneapolis after George Floyd’s death last summer is suing two Minnesota State Patrol officers, accusing them of violating his civil rights and unlawful detention, his attorneys announced Tuesday. The lawsuit was filed...
Wichita, KSMiddletown Press

Third Kansan arrested over Wichita teen's shooting death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A third Kansan has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a teenager last year, The Wichita Eagle reported Saturday. Police on Friday arrested 19-year-old Jakob Oniel Cuble for first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. Court records didn’t list an attorney for Cuble Saturday. His...