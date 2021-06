Those seeking Covid-19 vaccinations have another opportunity from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church. The Columbiana County Health District will be conducting the one-dose Johnson and Johnson clinic as part of its vaccine equity outreach. Vaccinations will be given both while sitting in the car or to those who walk-up. There is no cost and proof of insurance is not required. Johnson and Johnson vaccines can be given to anyone 18 and older and does not require a return second dose.