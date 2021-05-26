Cancel
Wantagh, Three Village school districts will try to pierce tax caps in revotes

By John Hildebrand, Joie Tyrrell john.hildebrand@newsday.com
Newsday
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wantagh and Three Village school districts will again try to pierce state tax-cap restrictions when they resubmit budgets to voters on June 15. The Wantagh district is sharply lowering its proposed spending and taxation for the revote, but is still seeking to override a strict state tax cap. Voters...

www.newsday.com
