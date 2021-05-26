New Music From DMX!! Listen Here!!

Last Juneteenth, H.E.R. released “I Can’t Breathe,” a searing reaction to the killing of George Floyd and police brutality that inspired protests around the world; this year — with a song of the year Grammy award for “I Can’t Breathe,” and an Academy Award for “Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah, in her back pocket — the R&B star gives us an engrossing new album. Back of My Mind is far from a victory lap after a successful awards-show run: if anything, the project allows the singer-songwriter to explore new terrain as a collaborator (Lil Baby, Cordae and Ty Dolla $ign all pop by) as well as a vocalist, particularly on ballads like the yearning “My Own” and the wounded “Mean It.”