Connor McDavid picked up his 105th point to close out the regular season in a 4-1 loss to the Canucks. Yes, the Canucks are still playing and so are the Flames as the NHL playoffs began last night too. That is the strangeness of this COVID 56 game schedule and will continue well into next week. Calgary and Vancouver play three more times to complete their regular season schedules due to the Canucks’ 3-week COVID hiatus.