PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning after fleeing from a Parke County deputy attempting a traffic stop. According to the deputy, he attempted to pull over the motorcycle in the area of US Hwy 36 and State Road 59. Instead of stopping, the driver “accelerated at a high rate of speed” causing the deputy to lose sight of the motorcycle.