North Myrtle Beach, SC

King tides currently prevalent in North Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach residents may be wondering why they’re seeing bigger waves this week. According to city officials, it’s because of king tides. A post on the city of North Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page states king tides are prevalent in the area May 24...

www.wmbfnews.com
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Stephen GoldfinchCharlotteObserver.com

Will my property flood? New tech looks to predict who will flood, and when

Aboard the Coastal Explorer — a research boat owned and operated by Coastal Carolina University — researchers launched a torpedo-shaped sonar device into the Intracoastal Waterway Monday. That device, tied to the Coastal Explorer, cruised near the bottom of the channel, mapping out the riverbed and collecting volumes of data that researchers can use to determine how fast water can move through the channel, and what might get in its way.
Horry County, SCmyrtlebeachonline.com

Can new tools predict flooding in Horry County before it even happens? What to know

Aboard the Coastal Explorer — a research boat owned and operated by Coastal Carolina University — researchers launched a torpedo-shaped sonar device into the Intracoastal Waterway Monday. That device, tied to the Coastal Explorer, cruised near the bottom of the channel, mapping out the riverbed and collecting volumes of data that researchers can use to determine how fast water can move through the channel, and what might get in its way.
Horry County, SCWMBF

1 injured, airlifted after Sunday morning crash in Green Sea

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash early Sunday morning in Horry County, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Carolina Road and Shelley Path in Green Sea at 4:10 a.m.
Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate risk of rip currents Friday.