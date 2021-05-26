Sony Is Exploring the Mobile Market with “Wonderful PlayStation Franchises”: PlayStation Boss

Sony is no stranger to the mobile market with releases across the years on iOS and Android. In Sony’s corporate strategy meeting, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan commented on PlayStation games and the mobile market. He spoke about how mobile will let PlayStation Studios reach millions of gamers beyond PlayStation platforms. In recent years, Sony has brought various brands to mobile through free to play releases with some recent games finally being confirmed for global releases like Arc the Lad R. Jim Ryan’s statements in the corporate strategy meeting discuss how PlayStation has a wealth of brands that can transition to mobile to complement AAA and live service games. He goes on to say that Sony is exploring the mobile market with “wonderful PlayStation franchises so please stay tuned." Sony’s own Journey, The Unfinished Swan, and more have been brought to iOS through Annapurna Interactive already.