Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

New Jersey can lead our clean energy transition with the power of our oceans | Opinion

Daily Journal
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey is poised to be a leader in supporting President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan with its focus on offshore activities to support our clean energy transition and help our fight against the climate crisis. However, many of these offshore energy sources often lack the necessary tools to enable consistent power generation without being tethered to costly grid technologies, and gaps persist in the availability of data that would fully unlock the potential of the industry.

www.thedailyjournal.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Oceans#Energy Transition#The High Level Panel#Ocean Power Technologies#Chilean#Boem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Energy Industrymidnorthmonitor.com

New renewable energy projects will be more cost-effective than coal: report

Nearly two-thirds of all wind and solar projects built globally last year could generate cheaper electricity than even the least expensive coal alternatives, according to a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Because of downward costs associated with wind farms and solar panels, the report states that 62...
Energy Industryenergyglobal.com

The role of generator choice in consistent wind power output

With COP26, the latest UN climate change summit, on the horizon, many countries are recognising the urgent need to effectively reduce emissions from their power sectors. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has recognised that scaling up wind power will play an essential role in decarbonising power generation. Winds of...
Energy IndustryLeduc Representative

Armstrong-Homeniuk: Clean energy potential

Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA. I have some very exciting news to share with you. A major company is building a $1.3 billion net-zero emissions hydrogen facility in the Heartland. I am thrilled Air Products sees the clean energy potential, as well as the innovative and intelligent workforce that can only be found in Alberta. I also want to thank our provincial government for its contribution of $15 million from the Technology Innovation Emissions Reduction fund. Initiatives like this will be critical to our economic recovery.
Energy IndustryColumbus Dispatch

Opinion: Bipartisan infrastructure deal must support clean energy advancements, secure nation’s power grid

During my time in Congress, I quickly learned that there is a lot of news that will not make the headlines. While efforts to drive a wedge between the two parties never cease, the ongoing negotiations to reach a bipartisan infrastructure deal have revealed our lawmakers in Washington are committed – with a renewed spirit of bipartisanship – to a great opportunity to invest in America’s future.
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

Opinion: The Energy Transition Needs Astute Energy Policy

By Tariq Siddiqui The energy industry is not a monolith. It’s a complex matrix of producers, sources, service and product suppliers, merchants and others that all have a role to play in each iteration of an energy transition.Today’s transition adds societal pressures, mountains of data and competing analyses in the mission to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.KEY INSIGHTSTo get to reliable..
BusinessPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

We Hit Our Vaccination Goal, New Jersey! Now What?

Governor Phil Murphy announced Friday morning that New Jersey has hit its goal of getting 4 million and change people vaccinated against COVID-19. Apparently, we're ahead of the vaccination goal set for the state that originally wanted us to hit that number about two weeks from now. The goal was to get that many people vaccinated by the end of June. Cool. Great. We're there. Congrats, Murph! What does that mean for us?
Politicsphilanthropynewyork.org

Our Path to a Just and Equitable New Jersey - The long and winding road of transformation

Our Path to a Just and Equitable New Jersey - The long and winding road of transformation. There is no guidebook for leading a foundation through transformational change, particularly when that change comes amidst a global pandemic and a national reckoning on racism. Yet, those ground-shaking events have only further strengthened our resolve to pursue the course that we began setting five years ago — seeking a more just and equitable New Jersey. What we have experienced and learned in this time has changed us beyond what we ever imagined.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

How Costa Rica Is Leading the Clean Energy Revolution

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. You might have heard it said before. Costa Rica is leading the clean energy revolution. This is because more than 99% of Costa Rica’s electricity came from renewables in 2020 and the country currently operates off renewable sources for an average of about 300 days per year.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Offshore wind may power a clean energy future

American offshore wind is on the verge of a breakthrough. While the industry has been stuck in regulatory purgatory for much of this century, the recent approval of the Vineyard Wind project, America’s first major offshore wind farm, is set to change that. The next decade will be crucial for the success of the industry, and in turn, the United States's efforts to fight climate change. Despite a slow start and a number of hurdles to tackle, the U.S. could be a world leader in this arena.
Energy IndustryJournal Inquirer

Our view: New energy would be wise to replace old mining jobs

First Solar, the largest American-owned producer of solar panels, recently announced plans for a new $680 million facility in Ohio. The company, whose main office is in Arizona, will continue to manufacture panels at factories in Vietnam and Malaysia. First Solar CEO Mark Widmar praised bipartisan government commitments to “encourage domestic manufacturing in alternative energy” for his decision to construct the new U.S. factory.
Politicsangi.com

Why Air Duct Cleaning Matters in New Jersey

Getting air duct cleaning done is extremely important, especially in areas where air pollution is a problem. We love New Jersey, but let’s face the facts. Our state has thriving commercial, building and manufacturing industries. In addition to development, we are still the “Garden State” and have a diverse ecology from beaches, wetlands and mountains to Pine Barrens and oak forests.
Energy Industryworld-nuclear-news.org

G7 highlights technology-driven clean energy transition

The Group of Seven (G7) countries will lead a technology-driven transition to net zero, according to a joint statement at the end of their three-day summit in Cornwall, England. The G7 is an inter-governmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the USA. As host of the first in-person G7 Summit in almost two years, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked the other leaders "to seize the opportunity to fight and build back better from coronavirus, uniting to make the future fairer, greener and more prosperous".
Energy Industrypowermag.com

U.S. Must Take Lead Role in Hydrogen Use For Our Energy Future

For a century our country has relied on fossil fuels to power our economy. But that is beginning to change with wind, solar, renewable fuels, hydrogen, advanced nuclear options, and more. The effort to decarbonize our economy and protect the planet from greenhouse gas emissions is now aggressively underway in...
Mojave, CABakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Wind energy powers our economy

Global Wind Day is on June 15, giving us an ideal opportunity to reflect on the positive impact wind energy has had across the world and in Mojave. California is renowned for our state’s commitment to innovation and protecting the environment so it's no surprise we’re a global leader in the commercial adoption of wind power. As a local resident and operations manager of EDP Renewables’ Rising Tree Wind Farm, I can tell you that wind energy powers more than our homes — it powers our economy.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

A modern electric grid is crucial to reach our clean energy climate goals

Has issued a bold pledge to cut the greenhouse gas emissions that increasingly endanger our livelihoods, health and security — reducing U.S. emissions by 50 percent below 2005 levels over the next decade. In his recent address to Congress, the president showcased how his infrastructure proposal, the American Jobs Plan, will help prioritize investments toward a sustainable, clean energy economy. In particular, Biden highlighted building new electric transmission lines as central to U.S. goals, declaring, “the American Jobs Plan will create jobs that lay thousands of miles of transmission lines needed to build a resilient and fully clean grid.”