Coastal Flood Statement issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Big Island South by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:12:00 Expires: 2021-05-29 02:00:00 Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don`t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Honolulu Metro; Kahoolawe; Kauai East; Kauai North; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Kipahulu; Kohala; Kona; Koolau Windward; Lanai Leeward; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala MINOR COASTAL FLOODING ON ALL ISLANDS DURING HIGH TIDES THROUGH FRIDAY .Peak monthly high tides combined with above normal sea levels will produce nuisance coastal flooding. Flooding will occur around the afternoon and early evening high tide times through Friday. * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal areas of all Hawaiian Islands. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program`s Hawaii and Pacific Islands King Tides Project at: PacificIslandsKingTides.org