Nation's top rated kicker sets official to Athens

The nation’s top rated kicker for the class of 2022 Alex McPherson from Fort Payne, Alabama has set an official visit to UGA for the weekend of June 25th. Kohl’s, which grades kickers, ranks McPherson as the No. 1 placekicker in the country for 2022 and wrote this about him: “McPherson had a dominant showing at the 2021 UC Challenge in multiple competitions. He separated himself from everyone else by winning multiple competitions and hitting a 65 yard FG with ease. McPherson comes from a family of very good specialists and has multiple SEC offers. He has made long FG's throughout his high school career and has the talent and mind fame to be successful at the next level as a kicker who can punt in college. McPherson has a quite confidence which should help him throughout his career.”