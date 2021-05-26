Flood Warning issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 07:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1200 PM MDT. Target Area: Bent The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Colorado Purgatoire River Near Las Animas affecting Bent County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Purgatoire River Near Las Animas. * Until this afternoon. * At 6:15 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 9.2 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 AM MDT Wednesday was 9.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 5.1 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding occurs into low lying areas along the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.2 feet on 04/07/2005.