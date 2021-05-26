Flood Warning issued for De Soto by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: De Soto The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River At Logansport affecting Panola, De Soto and Shelby Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River At Logansport. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 27.8 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to 31.0 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, Expect considerable minor flooding on both sides of the river from Jouquin, Texas to below Logansport, Louisiana. All boat ramps and public parks experience high water on both sides of the river.