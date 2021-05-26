Cancel
Wretch 32 to release new project ‘little BIG Man’ this Friday

By Nick Reilly
NME
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWretch 32 has announced he’ll return this Friday (May 28) with his surprise new project ‘little BIG Man’. The latest EP from the Tottenham MC features collaborations with the likes of Little Simz and M Huncho. According to an official press release, the record will see Wretch “in the shoes...

www.nme.com
Nafe Smallz
Blade Brown
Little Simz
