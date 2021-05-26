Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Panola; Rusk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Rusk, Panola, Harrison and Gregg Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Beckville. * Until further notice. * At 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 28.2 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * R * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.4 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Expect considerable lowland flooding on the reach of the Sabine River from the Tatum through Beckville and DeBerry areas with flooded boat ramps, gas and petroleum wells, and even some low area cabins.