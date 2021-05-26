Cancel
Gregg County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Rusk by NWS

weather.gov
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Gregg; Rusk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River At Longview affecting Rusk and Gregg Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River At Longview. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 32.3 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain near 32.3 feet just after midnight tonight before a slow fall begins tomorrow. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, Flooding of river bottoms and lowlands will slowly decrease during the next several days.

alerts.weather.gov
