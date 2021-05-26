Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Panola County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Panola, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Panola; Shelby The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River At Logansport affecting Panola, De Soto and Shelby Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River At Logansport. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 27.8 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to 31.0 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, Expect considerable minor flooding on both sides of the river from Jouquin, Texas to below Logansport, Louisiana. All boat ramps and public parks experience high water on both sides of the river.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Panola County, TX
State
Louisiana State
County
Shelby County, TX
Shelby County, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Extreme Weather#Shelby Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Russia warns Britain: Do not provoke us again in Black Sea

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia accused Britain on Thursday of spreading lies over a warship confrontation in the Black Sea and warned London that it would respond resolutely to any further provocative actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea. Russia summoned the British ambassador in...
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS News

First guilty plea from Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot conspiracy case

A 54-year-old Florida man has become the first defendant charged with conspiracy to plead guilty to charges stemming from the January 6 Capitol riot. Graydon Young, an Oath Keeper who had been facing six charges including destruction of government property and civil disorder, and pleaded guilty Wednesday to just two charges he had been facing for conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding.