Smith County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Smith, Wood by NWS

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Smith; Wood The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Mineola. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.9 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.4 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooding of low river bottoms with secondary roadways along with picnic and recreational areas becoming inundated as well. Ranchers should move cattle and equipment to higher ground.

Wood County, TX
Mineola, TX
Smith County, TX
Smith County, TX
Wood County, TX
