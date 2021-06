Raleigh, N.C. — The word mecca is loosely defined as a place where people really want to go. Nothing could be more true about The Mecca in downtown Raleigh and its upcoming reopening — it has been closed since early in the pandemic. The Triangle Business Journal shared this week that arguably downtown Raleigh’s most iconic restaurant will reopen in late July. The 91-year-old, 1930s-style diner at 13 E. Martin St. will reintroduce its popular Southern comfort food after undergoing $150,000 to $200,000 worth of restoration work. But don’t worry, the menu and overall feel will be just the same. Congrats to owner Greg Hatem, executive chef Melanie Dunia and the entire team at Empire Eats Restaurant Group. They will initially open for breakfast and lunch before eventually resuming dinner service and returning to a 7-day schedule. Keep up with updates here.