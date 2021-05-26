Cancel
How Matt James Knew Rachael Kirkconnell Was The One

By Brooke Hardington
 17 days ago
It's been a rollercoaster ride for Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James — but on April 28, 2021, the reality star couple announced they were giving their love another chance. Matt fell for Rachael on "The Bachelor" Season 25 and the pair rode off into the sunset together ... well, not exactly. Things on the show took a dramatic turn when racially insensitive photos surfaced of Rachael attending an antebellum-themed ball on a plantation back in February 2018, leading Matt, aka the first Black Bachelor, to pull the plug on the pair's short-lived relationship.

