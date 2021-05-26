How Matt James Knew Rachael Kirkconnell Was The One

Just a few days after confirming they were officially back together, Matt James posted his first Instagram with Rachael Kirkconnell, eliminating any doubt about where the two Bachelor stars stand. The May 27 pic is from a visit he and Kirkconnell paid to a Lower East Side classroom as part of his ABC Food Tours program in New York. “The gift of conversation lies less in displaying it ourselves than in drawing it out of others,” he captioned the photo. Cute!