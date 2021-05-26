Sheriff: 10-,month-old girl killed in dog attack

Durham, N.C. — A 16-year-old with a stolen gun has been charged in connection with one of two drive-by shootings in Durham on Thursday night. The shooting occurred at East Main and Elizabeth streets, near the Durham Police Department headquarters, and two nearby apartments were hit by gunfire, police said. Officers and Durham County deputies in the area found the vehicle suspected in the shooting after it crashed into two cars in the parking lot of Edgemont Elms Apartments, police said.