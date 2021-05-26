J.D. Salinger’s Terrible Experience With the Adaptation of His Story Is Why We’ll Never See a ‘Catcher In the Rye’ Movie
When J.D. Salinger’s masterpiece, The Catcher in the Rye was published back in the 1950s, reactions to the book were mixed. While it’s considered a classic today, the book was regularly banned in schools for its language and sexual references. Salinger’s previous works included short stories — one that even turned into a panned Hollywood movie. Were those terrible reviews the reason Salinger’s work never entered the movies again?www.cheatsheet.com