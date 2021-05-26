J.D. Salinger’s Terrible Experience With the Adaptation of His Story Is Why We’ll Never See a ‘Catcher In the Rye’ Movie

Wanting to be the most famous person in the world is probably bad, right? Right?. They finish making the film and Ginger and Victor talk about what their goals were before Holy Wood was an option. Ginger has decided that Holy Wood is creating all sorts of opportunities for people to discover themselves, and she wants to be the most famous person in the world. Victor is a bit more concerned; he thinks that Holy Wood is using them all somehow. Back at the University, the Bursar has unearthed all of Riktor’s notes because Ridcully wants to go over them; he finds a section on the machine they’re trying to deal with and notices something about “measuring reality,” and tucks that bit away for further perusal. Detritus tries to court Ruby, but she expects a more modern approach to things, not just being thumped in the head with the rock. Gaspode trains Victor on how to ask for a day off from filming so he can go back to the city and get someone to look at the Boke of the Film. They try to translate some of the early entries with no success.